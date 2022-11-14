Oakland University urging everyone to stay inside while officers search for suspected armed car thieves

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Oakland University Police issued an alert early Monday morning urging everyone on campus to stay indoors.

Officers are looking for suspected armed car thieves on campus, according to police.

The alert said “O.U. ALERT: Two armed suspects spotted on East Campus. Remain indoors. Multiple law enforcement agencies responding.”

Vehicles were taken from the Genesee County area and the thieves ditched them on or near Oakland’s campus to get away from police.

One of the stolen vehicles was involved in a deadly crash on southbound I-75 and Jocelyn. Police said the driver was killed.

Police believe two people ditched a second stolen car at Walton and Adams. Police are now searching for them.

Oakland University is updating the situation on Twitter.