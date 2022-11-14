Shelter in place canceled at Oakland University after witness says gunmen fled area ‘hours ago’

People on the campus are being asked to shelter in place.

Shelter in place on Oakland University campus canceled as of 9 a.m. Monday.

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Police are no longer searching for gunmen on the Oakland University campus and a shelter in place order has been canceled.

A witness told police that two people matching the description of the gunmen got into a vehicle that pulled up and they fled the area “hours ago.”

Police were searching for two armed suspects on campus and the university was urging everyone to remain indoors early Monday morning.

Several cars were stolen early Monday morning from a car dealership in Grand Blanc Township. One of the stolen vehicles crashed on a ramp from southbound I-75 to Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills, the crash was fatal.

The Joslyn Road crash happened about 25 miles away from where the vehicles were stolen. Police had South Adams Road near Walton Boulevard blocked off early Monday morning. They said two people abandoned a stolen vehicle near the Oakland University campus and fled.

Students and people who live in the area were being told to shelter in place as police searched for the two suspects. Police believed the suspects were in or around the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

The university delayed all campus activities until 9 a.m., when the shelter-in-place request was lifted. Faculty, staff and students should not report to campus until that time or unless notified otherwise.

