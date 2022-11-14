Gunmen flee Oakland University after stealing cars from dealership, shootout with security guard

The campus of Oakland University as police search for two armed car thieves on Nov. 14, 2022.

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Police spent hours searching the campus of Oakland University Monday morning for two suspected gunmen accused of stealing cars from a dealership, exchanging gunfire with a security guard, and leading officers on a chase.

Three cars were stolen Monday morning (Nov. 14) from a dealership in Grand Blanc Township, according to authorities. Officials said the thieves exchanged gunfire with a security guard before fleeing in the stolen vehicles.

Authorities chased the thieves from Genesee County into Oakland County. That’s when one of the drivers crashed on the ramp from southbound I-75 to Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills -- about 25 miles away from the dealership. The driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Another stolen car was abandoned near the Oakland University campus. Officials believe two armed occupants fled the car on foot and hid in or around the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and searched for the gunmen with dogs and aircrafts. Officers from Oakland University, Auburn Hills, and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were involved.

Oakland County deputies said around 9 a.m. that a witness reported two people matching the description of the suspects had gotten into a car and fled the scene “hours ago.” Police lifted the shelter-in-place.

People on the campus are being asked to shelter in place.