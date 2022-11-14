Revamped holiday castle ready for Santa’s arrival at Somerset Collection in Troy

TROY, Mich. – A revamped holiday castle will be front and center at Somerset Collection for Santa’s arrival later this week.

The iconic three-story holiday castle in North Grand Court at Somerset Collection Mall in Troy got an update this year to house Mr. Claus during meet and greets.

The castle’s turrets are now covered in fluffy snow and icicles and will be glowing with “northern lights”.

Holiday Castle rendering (Somerset Collection Mall)

How to meet Santa at Somerset

If you want to meet Saint Nick at Somerset this year, here’s what you need to know:

Young mall goers can visit Santa Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:55 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5:55 p.m. starting Saturday, Nov. 19.

Pictures with Santa are $30 and reservations are available now and can be made seven days prior to your desired date.

To make a reservation, visit Somerset’s website by clicking here.

Santa’s departure

Santa’s magical departure from Somerset will take place on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

During this time, guests will be able to watch Santa head back to the North Pole to deliver gifts on Christmas Eve.

Dec. 23 is also the last day to meet and take pictures with Santa.

Somerset holiday hours

Here are Somerset Collection’s holiday hours:

Nov. 24, Thanksgiving: closed

Nov. 25, Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nov. 26 - Dec. 15: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday: noon to 6 p.m.

Dec. 16: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 17: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 18: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 19: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 20 - 23: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 24, Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25, Christmas Day: closed

Dec. 26 – 30: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1, New Year’s Day: noon to 6 p.m.

Enter your favorite picture with Santa Claus below! 🎄