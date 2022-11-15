35-year-old driver killed when SUV drifts off road, crashes into tree in Oakland County

Lines painted on the center of a road.

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 35-year-old driver was killed when his SUV drifted off the road and crashed into a tree in Oakland County, officials said.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14) on Pontiac Trail, near Willow Lane, in Lyon Township.

Police said a 35-year-old man from Whitmore Lake was driving a 2022 Kia Niro west on Pontiac Trail when the SUV drifted off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant.

Oakland County deputies said the man was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol and/or drug use appear to have been factors in the crash, according to authorities.

The investigation continues.