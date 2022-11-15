Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to misconduct after coercing woman into sex

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. – A former Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty to misconduct in office after using his position to coerce a woman into a sexual relationship.

Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, will be sentenced to three years of probation and is no longer allowed to work as a law enforcement officer.

According to officials, Barkley arrested a woman on multiple occasions and then used his position with the sheriff’s office to coerce her into a sexual relationship.

While off duty, Barkley drove to Fulton, Kentucky, where the woman was being treated for substance abuse. He used his badge to take her out of the facility and engage in sex with her.

He has been fired from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

“We hold our law enforcement officers to the highest level of honesty and integrity and it’s unfortunate when the public’s trust is violated,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “The Department of Attorney General holds accountable anyone who breaks the law and is a haven for those who have been victimized and exploited.”

Barkley will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 in Jackson County.

