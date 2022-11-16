Family still seeking justice 14 years after Detroit father of 2 shot, killed in home

DETROIT – A father of two was shot and killed in his Detroit home 14 years ago.

The family of Antwine Robinson, 32, is still seeking justice in his murder.

Robinson was shot in the head and killed before 12:10 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2008, in his home in the 14000 block of Liberal Avenue on Detroit’s east side.

According to Crime Stoppers, his wife returned home that night to find the front door open. She felt that something was wrong and called her uncle. When her uncle went into the home he found Robinson dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

“He was a lovable person. Everybody that he came in contact with loved him, you know. He’s very lovable, and helpful and kind. He had no enemies. That’s why I didn’t understand how could somebody just kill him like that,” his mother Evonne Robinson said. “He kept the family together.”

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.