Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola counties under winter weather advisory Wednesday

Three southeastern Michigan counties are under a winter weather advisory on Wednesday, Nov. 16, due to potential snow accumulation.

The National Weather Service has placed Huron, Sanilac and Tuscola counties under a winter weather advisory until midnight Wednesday. Between 1-4 inches of snow are expected to fall between Wednesday morning and evening, creating hazardous driving conditions amid cold temperatures.

Officials expect a “brief lull” in snowfall during the mid-morning on Wednesday, then lake effect snow showers will develop in the late morning and last through the evening. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Wednesday night, so drivers are urged to be cautious.

Snow and rain showers are expected on-and-off throughout Southeast Michigan through the week and even during the weekend, though the weekend may be drier. Snow accumulation is expected to be minimal in most of Metro Detroit, but could still coat grassy surfaces and affect driving conditions.

