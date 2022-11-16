Metro Detroit weather: Wintry morning mix

That early morning snow has been wrapping up or temporarily ending around Metro Detroit with some snow stuck on grassy surfaces. Temperatures are near or just above freezing as we get going on this Wednesday morning which means any moisture falling should be limited and will be frozen or snow. Don’t expect too much more this morning although there is an active Winter Weather Advisory for Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac Counties this morning through later tonight. The roads will be wet and sloppy in spots as you head out, but we aren’t seeing any icy conditions except for the areas in the advisory in the Thumb. Be extra careful during your drive and keep that early winter gear in place as you head out.

Sunrise is at 7:25 a.m.

There will be a constant conveyor belt of clouds moving into Metro Detroit on this Hump Day with very limited patches of blue sky, but we also don’t expect much to fall from these clouds during the morning or early afternoon. There will be another wave or two of mainly snow showers and isolated rain showers through the mid to late afternoon hours and into the evening. Rain is more likely the farther south or closer to downtown Detroit that you are with temperatures near 40 degrees in the city with middle and upper 30s in most western and northern suburbs. The computer models suggest that our far northern counties will again see the most snow late in the day with another couple of inches possible into the three counties in the Thumb where the Winter Weather Advisory will end at midnight.

Sunset is at 5:11 p.m.

We have one last shot for a little more snow on Thursday. There will be snow showers producing sloppy conditions for anyone hitting the roads early Thursday before we get another break in the action. Temperatures will be near 30 degrees in the morning with most of Metro Detroit landing in the middle and upper 30s in the afternoon. After a mostly cloudy day, snow showers return into the middle afternoon capable of producing another coating on grassy surfaces. Cooler and cooler air will be pumping into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Thursday into Friday.

Get ready for the next level in cold weather as a cool front whips through here as we end this work and school week which means we expect to see morning low temperatures in the lower 20s while afternoon high temps stay in the upper 20s to low 30s under partly sunny skies. The winds will start cranking SW 10-20mph and we can’t rule out a few rounds of very light snow or flurries blowing in the wind. Layer up, bundle up if you’re coming downtown for the big tree lighting in Campus Martius.

We will see better glimpses of the sun this weekend and the important word is glimpses. It will stay mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with a good taste of real wintertime temperatures. Both weekend days look mostly dry with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs struggling to get out of the 20s... maybe low 30s and breezy. One computer model shows a quick snow clipper racing through late Saturday and early Sunday, we will let you know if more data points that way as we get closer. The sun returns Monday as we stay in the 30s, but we should head back into the 40s by Tuesday of next week. It’s time to get that 4 Warn Weather App and stay well ahead of any storms or wild swings in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android