Morning 4: Top 3 of most dangerous Michigan intersections are in Macomb County -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan’s 20 most dangerous intersections; top 3 are in Macomb County

New data shows the most dangerous intersections in Michigan, and how many crashes and injuries are associated with each.

Michigan Auto Law released their annual most dangerous intersections list this month, featuring the 20 most crash-prone intersections across the state. The list uses police car crash report data from 2021.

The law firm said data shows all but one of the intersections on the top 20 list saw more total crashes vs. 2020.

See the list of dangerous intersections here.

Official: Prosecutors will not offer sentence agreement to Oxford high school shooter

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has not, and will not, offer sentence agreements or deals to the convicted Oxford High School shooter who admitted to murdering four students, officials affirmed Tuesday.

The prosecutor’s office on Monday, Nov. 14, filed a motion to request the harshest sentence possible for Ethan Crumbley, 16, who admitted to fatally shooting four students and injuring seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021, at Oxford High School. Prosecutors have asked the court to sentence Crumbley to life in prison without the chance for parole.

Read the report here.

Novi Road closed while police investigate crash that killed 67-year-old man, hospitalized woman

A 67-year-old man from Novi was killed after his vehicle collided with another on Novi Road.

The crash happened Wednesday (Nov. 16) morning between Trans X Road and Gen Mar.

Read more here.

Didn’t get Taylor Swift tickets? You have another chance on Wednesday with the Capital One presale

Want to see Taylor Swift perform live? You either have to be extremely lucky or willing to spend a lot of money -- maybe both.

Presale tickets went live on Tuesday and fans flooded the Ticketmaster website to try and get tickets fast enough. It was kind of a mess. Some people reported having no issues, while others waited hours (some at least five hours) just to get booted to the back of the queue.

Learn more here.