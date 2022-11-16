38º

Novi Road closed while police investigate crash that killed 67-year-old man, hospitalized woman

Police say 67-year-old man lost control of vehicle

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

NOVI, Mich. – A 67-year-old man from Novi was killed after his vehicle collided with another on Novi Road.

The crash happened Wednesday (Nov. 16) morning between Trans X Road and Gen Mar.

Police said that the initial investigation indicates the 67-year-old man was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle and went sideways into the southbound lane.

His vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by an 80-year-old woman from Commerce Township.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

Detectives from Novi and investigators from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are on scene investigating. Novi Road is expected to be closed for the investigation, an exact estimated reopening time was not provided.

