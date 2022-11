The Livonia Police Department said two men shot each other during an altercation.

The incident occurred in the 9000 block of Perrin Street in Livonia.

A witness said they saw a man with a gun enter a car and strike another vehicle as he fled the area.

Officials say the two men know one another and that they had been at odds for some time.

Both men have been transported to an areal hospital and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.