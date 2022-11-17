36º

Detroit pedestrian bridge over Lodge Freeway at Canfield Street closes for good

Bridge closed permanently due to deteriorating conditions

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

DETROIT – A pedestrian bridge over the Lodge Freeway in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood has permanently closed to traffic.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday, Nov. 17, that the Canfield Street pedestrian bridge over the Lodge Freeway (M-10) is closed due to “deteriorating conditions.” The bridge was reportedly scheduled to be removed anyway under a ramp renovation project.

Individuals can still cross over the freeway in the area using the Forest Avenue pedestrian bridge, or the Seldon Street pedestrian bridge.

