Detroit police seek person of interest linked to non-fatal shooting on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a non-fatal shooting on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 11) at 2:40 p.m. in the 15800 block of Coyle Street in Detroit, where shots were fired between a person in a black Kia Sedan and the alleged suspect.

The 31-year-male victim shot in the crossfire is being treated for a non-fatal injury.

The male alleged suspect is around 35-40 years old, 6′2″, 246 lbs., with short black hair and some facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red Adidas jogging pants with white stripes down the side, and tan work boots. He fled in a 2009 or 2010 gray Kia Optima.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.