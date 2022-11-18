Al Roker hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs, legs

Al Roker revealed he was in the hospital last week with blood clots in his legs and lungs.

Roker said he was in the hospital last week in an announcement on Instagram and Twitter.

He was admitted with a blood clot in his leg which sent some clots into his lungs, according to his post.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and see you soon,” Roker said in his post.