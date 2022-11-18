32º

Local News

Al Roker hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs, legs

‘I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care’

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Al Roker, Hospitalized, NBC, TODAY Show, National, News
(Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP) (Nathan Congleton, 2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC.)

Al Roker revealed he was in the hospital last week with blood clots in his legs and lungs.

Roker said he was in the hospital last week in an announcement on Instagram and Twitter.

He was admitted with a blood clot in his leg which sent some clots into his lungs, according to his post.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and see you soon,” Roker said in his post.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter