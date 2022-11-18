Morning 4: Why a judge says key evidence can’t be used in Stislicki murder trial -- and other news

Why a judge ruled to suppress key evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder case

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Stislicki murder case: How tainted evidence was discovered and why it can’t be used in court

Key evidence against Floyd Galloway in the murder of Danielle Stislicki has been suppressed because of how it was obtained.

A judge granted the motion to suppress the evidence on Thursday (Nov. 17). The ruling was a major win for Galloway’s defense.

The decision stems from a lie detector test Galloway took seven days after Stislicki vanished.

Learn more here.

Passenger killed when driver loses control, car rolls over on I-75 in Detroit

The passenger of a vehicle traveling on I-75 in Detroit died Friday when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Read more here.

What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts, leaving millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The administration plans to appeal.

Here’s what to know if you’ve applied for relief.

Driver seriously hurt after woman rear-ended while changing lanes, causing 3-car crash in Southfield

One driver is seriously injured after a woman was rear-ended while changing lanes on a highway in Southfield, causing a three-car crash.

Read the report here.