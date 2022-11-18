Passenger killed when driver loses control, car rolls over on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT – The passenger of a vehicle traveling on I-75 in Detroit died Friday when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to roll.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, a driver traveling southbound on I-75 near I-96 is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, which then rolled over. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car, according to Michigan State Police.

The passenger -- a 21-year-old whose identity has not been released -- was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital and reportedly sustained non life-threatening injuries. Authorities believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash and are getting a search warrant to conduct a blood test.

The driver’s identity has not been released, but they have been identified as a male. If the driver is cleared by medical staff, he will be taken into police custody, officials said.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Southbound I-75 was closed Friday morning following the crash, but has since reopened.

See our real-time traffic map right here.