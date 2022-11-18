31º

Traffic Alert: SB I-75 closed at Rosa Parks Blvd.

Traffic alert (KPRC 2)

DETROIT – All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed at Rosa Parks Boulevard in Detroit for a crash.

The crash happened just after the Lodge and was first reported at 3:31 a.m.

It’s unclear how long the freeway will be closed.

