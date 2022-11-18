Traffic Alert: SB I-75 closed at Rosa Parks Blvd.

DETROIT – All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed at Rosa Parks Boulevard in Detroit for a crash.
The crash happened just after the Lodge and was first reported at 3:31 a.m.
It’s unclear how long the freeway will be closed.
