SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl from Southfield.

According to police, Mariah Early left her home in Southfield in the early morning hours on Nov. 20 and hasn’t returned home.

Officials do not know what Early was wearing when she left her home.

Details Mariah Early Age 17 Height 5′4′' Weight 140 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Brown

Anyone with information should contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.

