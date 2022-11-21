Video captures 3 apparent drag racers spinning out, crashing into parked cars in residential Detroit neighborhood

A Detroit resident's surveillance camera captured several cars speeding and crashing into parked vehicles on Outer Drive on Nov. 21, 2022.

DETROIT – In a video captured by a resident’s surveillance camera, three cars can be seen speeding through a Detroit neighborhood and crashing into parked cars, causing significant damage to the area.

Just after 4:21 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, three cars appeared to be drag racing on East Outer Drive near Chalmers Street on Detroit’s east side. The three vehicles were captured on video speeding down the street, spinning out and crashing into vehicles parked along the road in front of homes.

Each of the three cars involved reportedly crashed, waking up residents, of which are primarily seniors in this particular area, according to neighbors. Several vehicles were damaged, some of them totaled, in the crashes.

You can watch the surveillance footage in the video report below.

One person involved in the crash is hospitalized and in critical condition, Detroit police confirmed. The others involved in the incident reportedly ran from the scene. No identities have been released at this time.

It is currently unclear how many people were in the vehicles and involved in the crashes. Neighbors were cleaning broken glass Monday afternoon and yards were torn up from the incident.

See Shawn Ley’s video report below.

One person was injured in a car crash that occurred on Detroit's east side. The crash is believed to be related to drag racing.

More: Local news