Detroit native Jack White says decision to reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account is ‘absolutely disgusting’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 30: Jack White performs onstage during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn at The Grand Ole Opry on October 30, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter after being banned, and some celebrities are speaking out about it.

Detroit native musician Jack White posted on Instagram his thoughts on Twitter owner Elon Musk’s decision to restore Trump’s account.

The former president has been barred from accessing Twitter since January 2021, after using the platform to spread misinformation related to the 2020 presidential election, including false claims of widespread election fraud. Trump is also accused of using Twitter to incite rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol after the election in an attempt to disrupt the official certification of votes, which favored now-President Joe Biden.

“You intend to give platforms to known liars and wash your hands like (P)ontius (P)ilate and claim no responsibility?” White wrote in an Instagram post. “(T)rump was removed from (T)witter because he incited violence multiple times, people died and were injured as a result of his lies and his ego, (let alone what his coup did to attempt to destroy democracy and our Capitol). And how about the division and the families broken apart from his rhetoric and what it did to this country?”

White, along with Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, has deactivated his Twitter account in response to Trump’s return. As of Nov. 20, the Twitter account for Third Man Records, White’s independent record label, had also been deleted from the social media platform.

In response to Reznor’s decision to leave Twitter, Musk called the musician a “crybaby” in response to a Nov. 21 tweet.

And it turns out that Trent “nine inch nails” Reznor is actually a crybaby 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking users if Trump’s account should be reinstated. Out of over 15 million votes, 51.8% were in favor of Trump having access to his account again.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”

Below is the poll and its final results:

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Trump’s Twitter account was restored four days after announcing his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race, and less than a month after Musk took ownership of Twitter.

In addition to Trump’s account, Musk has also reinstated U.S. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter privileges. Greene had also been banned for spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories

Read White’s entire post below: