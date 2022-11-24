30º

Endangered missing advisory issued for 77-year-old Northville man with dementia

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

EMA--Richard Joesph Swan, 77 years old (WDIV)

Police in Northville are searching for a missing 77-year-old man with dementia who left for a walk on Wednesday and never returned home.

An endangered missing advisory was issued for Richard Joseph Swan, who police said left home in the area of 6 Mile and Beck Road on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., and never returned. He’s described as:

  • Height: 6′3
  • Weight: 190
  • Hair Color: Gray
  • Eye Color: Blue
  • Race: White
  • Clothing: Blue Fleece Jacket, Blue Jeans, and a Black American Red Cross hat
  • Identifying Marks: Scar behind right ear and a spot on his forehead.
  • Vehicle: None / Left on Foot

If you have information about his whereabouts, call 911 or the Northville Township Police Department at 248-349-9400.

