Endangered missing advisory issued for 77-year-old Northville man with dementia

Police in Northville are searching for a missing 77-year-old man with dementia who left for a walk on Wednesday and never returned home.
An endangered missing advisory was issued for Richard Joseph Swan, who police said left home in the area of 6 Mile and Beck Road on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., and never returned. He’s described as:
- Height: 6′3
- Weight: 190
- Hair Color: Gray
- Eye Color: Blue
- Race: White
- Clothing: Blue Fleece Jacket, Blue Jeans, and a Black American Red Cross hat
- Identifying Marks: Scar behind right ear and a spot on his forehead.
- Vehicle: None / Left on Foot
If you have information about his whereabouts, call 911 or the Northville Township Police Department at 248-349-9400.