Endangered missing advisory issued for 77-year-old Northville man with dementia

Police in Northville are searching for a missing 77-year-old man with dementia who left for a walk on Wednesday and never returned home.

An endangered missing advisory was issued for Richard Joseph Swan, who police said left home in the area of 6 Mile and Beck Road on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., and never returned. He’s described as:

Height: 6′3

Weight: 190

Hair Color: Gray

Eye Color: Blue

Race: White

Clothing: Blue Fleece Jacket, Blue Jeans, and a Black American Red Cross hat

Identifying Marks: Scar behind right ear and a spot on his forehead.

Vehicle: None / Left on Foot

If you have information about his whereabouts, call 911 or the Northville Township Police Department at 248-349-9400.