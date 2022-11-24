Here are the 3 winners of $500 Somerset Collection gift cards from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade

DETROIT – Three lucky winners are getting hundreds of dollars to spend, plus an appointment with a personal stylist, at Somerset Collection this Thanksgiving!

During our 2022 broadcast of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced the winners of three $500 Somerset Collection gift cards, which come with one appointment with a personal stylist! A $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card is still up for grabs (click here to enter that giveaway).

The three winners of the $500 gift cards are (drum roll, please):

Erika Weberman from Sterling Heights,

Richard Reisig from Wixom, and

Christina Pasden from Hazel Park!

Congratulations to the winners!

The winner of the $2,000 gift card will be announced toward the end of the parade on Thursday.

