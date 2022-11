Here's the winner of the $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card from 2022 America's Thanksgiving Parade

DETROIT – One lucky winner is taking home a $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card this Thanksgiving!

During our 2022 broadcast of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced the winner of one $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card, which comes with one appointment with a personal stylist!

Congratulations to the winner, Alexandra Skinner from Detroit!

