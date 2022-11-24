Here’s the winner of the $3,000 Gardner White gift card from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade

Here's the winner of the $3,000 Gardner White gift card from the 2022 America's Thanksgiving Parade

DETROIT – One lucky winner is getting thousands of dollars to spend from Gardner White this Thanksgiving!

During our broadcast of the 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced one lucky winner of a $3,000 Gardner White gift card!

Congratulations to the winner, Glen Kendzior from Westland!

A $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card is still up for grabs (click here to enter that giveaway). That winner will be announced toward the end of the parade on Thursday.

