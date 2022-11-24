Thanksgiving 2022: What stores, restaurants are open, closed for holiday?

From Thanksgiving Day to Black Friday, many stores will have different hours due to the holiday.

Below are lists of grocery stores, pharmacies and retail stores that will be open or closed on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Please note that hours vary depending on select locations.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving 🛒

Kroger: Open until 4 p.m.

Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pharmacies open on Thanksgiving 💊

CVS: Hours vary.

Rite Aid: Hours vary, but open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walgreens: Hours vary by location, but many open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gas stations open on Thanksgiving ⛽️

Circle K

Love’s Travel Stops

Pilot Flying J

Retail stores open on Thanksgiving 🛍

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cabela’s : 8 a.m.

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Family Dollar: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Five Below

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 🍽

Bob Evans

Boston Market

Burger King

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Dunkin’

IHOP

Jack in the Box

Krispy Kreme

McDonald’s

Popeyes

Red Lobster - select locations

Sonic Drive-In

Starbucks

Wendy’s

Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving 🛒

Aldi

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco Wholesale Club

Sam’s Club

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Retail stores closed on Thanksgiving 🛍

Ace Hardware

Ann Taylor

Apple

At Home

Banana Republic

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Burlington

Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW

Five Below

Foot Locker

Gap

GameStop

Guitar Center

H&M

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

JC Penney

Joann Stores

Kay Jewelers

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Menards

Michaels

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

Sephora

Shoe Carnival

Staples

TJ Maxx

Ulta Beauty

Vera Bradley

Victoria’s Secret

Zales

Restaurants closed on Thanksgiving Day 🍽

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Little Caesars

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Taco Bell

The excitement of Black Friday is underway. Below are some major retail stores that will be open with different hours for their Black Friday deals.

Retail stores open on Black Friday 🛍

Ace Hardware: 7:30 a.m.

Banana Republic: 8 a.m. select locations.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bath & Body Works: Open 6 a.m.

Barnes and Noble: 8 a.m. - varies by location.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m. select locations.

Crate and Barrel: 10 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

DSW: 10 a.m.

Family Dollar: 8 a.m. select locations.

Gap: 8 a.m. select locations.

H&M: Varies by location -- openings ranging from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Harbor Freight Tools: 7 a.m.

Home Depot: Open 6 a.m.

HomeGoods: Open 7 a.m.

Ikea: Regular store hours - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

JC Penny: 5 a.m.

Jo-Ann Fabrics: 6 a.m.

Kay Jewelers: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kohl’s: 5 a.m.

Lowe’s: Normal store hours - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Marshalls: Open 7 a.m.

Menards: 6 a.m.

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nordstrom: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Office Depot: Regular store hours, location varies.

Old Navy: Open hours vary depending on location.

Petco: 8 a.m.

PetSmart: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sephora: 9 a.m. at select locations.

Staples: Open at 9 a.m. in most locations.

Target: 7 a.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m.

ULTA: 6 a.m.

Victoria’s Secret: 6 a.m. select locations.

Zales: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Grocery stores open on Black Friday 🛒

Costco: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Normal club hours - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walmart: Stores will open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pharmacies open on Black Friday 💊