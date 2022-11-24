Thanksgiving 2022: What stores, restaurants are open, closed for holiday?

From Thanksgiving Day to Black Friday, many stores will have different hours due to the holiday.
Below are lists of grocery stores, pharmacies and retail stores that will be open or closed on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Please note that hours vary depending on select locations.
Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving 🛒
- Kroger: Open until 4 p.m.
- Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pharmacies open on Thanksgiving 💊
- CVS: Hours vary.
- Rite Aid: Hours vary, but open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Walgreens: Hours vary by location, but many open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Gas stations open on Thanksgiving ⛽️
- Circle K
- Love’s Travel Stops
- Pilot Flying J
Retail stores open on Thanksgiving 🛍
- Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cabela’s: 8 a.m.
- Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Family Dollar: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Five Below
Parade Info: How to watch America’s Thanksgiving Parade on Local 4, Local 4+, ClickOnDetroit and COD App 🦃
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 🍽
- Bob Evans
- Boston Market
- Burger King
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny’s
- Dunkin’
- IHOP
- Jack in the Box
- Krispy Kreme
- McDonald’s
- Popeyes
- Red Lobster - select locations
- Sonic Drive-In
- Starbucks
- Wendy’s
Hosting Thanksgiving this year? Score a few points at your feast with this playlist 🎶
Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving 🛒
- Aldi
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Costco Wholesale Club
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
Retail stores closed on Thanksgiving 🛍
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- Apple
- At Home
- Banana Republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Burlington
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- DSW
- Five Below
- Foot Locker
- Gap
- GameStop
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- JC Penney
- Joann Stores
- Kay Jewelers
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Sephora
- Shoe Carnival
- Staples
- TJ Maxx
- Ulta Beauty
- Vera Bradley
- Victoria’s Secret
- Zales
Restaurants closed on Thanksgiving Day 🍽
- Chick-fil-A
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Little Caesars
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Taco Bell
Thanksgiving 2022 weather: Forecasts for Michigan, national travelers 🌤
The excitement of Black Friday is underway. Below are some major retail stores that will be open with different hours for their Black Friday deals.
Retail stores open on Black Friday 🛍
- Ace Hardware: 7:30 a.m.
- Banana Republic: 8 a.m. select locations.
- Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bath & Body Works: Open 6 a.m.
- Barnes and Noble: 8 a.m. - varies by location.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Best Buy: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Burlington: 7 a.m. select locations.
- Crate and Barrel: 10 a.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- DSW: 10 a.m.
- Family Dollar: 8 a.m. select locations.
- Gap: 8 a.m. select locations.
- H&M: Varies by location -- openings ranging from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Harbor Freight Tools: 7 a.m.
- Home Depot: Open 6 a.m.
- HomeGoods: Open 7 a.m.
- Ikea: Regular store hours - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- JC Penny: 5 a.m.
- Jo-Ann Fabrics: 6 a.m.
- Kay Jewelers: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Kohl’s: 5 a.m.
- Lowe’s: Normal store hours - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Macy’s: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Marshalls: Open 7 a.m.
- Menards: 6 a.m.
- Michaels: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Nordstrom: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Office Depot: Regular store hours, location varies.
- Old Navy: Open hours vary depending on location.
- Petco: 8 a.m.
- PetSmart: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sephora: 9 a.m. at select locations.
- Staples: Open at 9 a.m. in most locations.
- Target: 7 a.m.
- TJ Maxx: 7 a.m.
- ULTA: 6 a.m.
- Victoria’s Secret: 6 a.m. select locations.
- Zales: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Help Me Hank Toy Test: Local 4 parents challenged to find budget gifts for their kids to enjoy 🧸
Grocery stores open on Black Friday 🛒
- Costco: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Sam’s Club: Normal club hours - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Walmart: Stores will open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Pharmacies open on Black Friday 💊
- CVS: Regular store hours - 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Walgreens: Regular hours.