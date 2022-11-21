How to watch America’s Thanksgiving Parade on Local 4, Local 4+, ClickOnDetroit and COD App

The 96th “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White” is a cherished holiday tradition that originates from Detroit.

As the exclusive television broadcast partner, the places viewers can watch are on WDIV-Local 4, Local 4+, ClickOnDetroit.com and the ClickOnDetroit App. Local 4+ is also available for free to download on your Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire or Google TV.

“There’s nothing better than watching a hometown parade surrounded by family on Thanksgiving morning,” said WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis. “We’re happy to be able to bring this special tradition to metro Detroiters wherever they are and however they want to view it, on-air, streaming or online.”

Floats, performers, helium balloons, Santa and more will make it a magical morning for families to enjoy this festive event hosted by WDIV-Local 4′s Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill, Rhonda Walker, Karen Drew, Jason Colthorp, and Kim Adams.

Throughout “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White” viewers can win special prizes. There will be two separate contests: a $3,000 gift card courtesy of Gardner White; plus four Somerset Collection gift cards totaling $3,500 and each of the cards includes a personal stylist appointment.

For WDIV Insiders Only:

Six lucky contest winners will ride on the Local 4 float Thanksgiving morning with WDIV’s own Jason Colthorp. Insiders have the chance to see this year’s parade broadcast from several special camera angles. Members will have special access to awesome views of the floats, the bands, the stars and all the rest on Woodward Avenue. Sign up today at ClickOnDetroit.com/Insider.

Every year, “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White,” highlights the best talent locally and nationally. Featured this year are:

S.O.U.L. – Musical group that includes Angela Davis, Karla Pace, Ava Jay, and Bianca Barber

Ava Swiss - Oxford High School alum from America’s Got Talent

Interview with skateboard legend Tony Hawk

Mid American Pompon All Star Team: Michigan high school varsity performers

Interview with Detroit Tigers legend Willie Horton

Special performance featuring Zurin Villanueva, one of the actresses playing the lead role in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Morning coverage begins at 6 a.m. on WDIV-Local 4 and Local 4+ with a special “Thanksgiving Edition” of Local 4 News hosted by Jason Colthorp, followed at 8 a.m. with “Parade Preview” coverage live from the parade route. Rhonda Walker, Kim DeGiulio, Nick Monacelli and Brandon Roux take viewers behind the scenes for an up-close view of all the excitement going on Thanksgiving morning.

Plus, viewers will get the latest weather forecasts for parade day and up-to-the-minute traffic and parking updates so those headed downtown can avoid delays, road closures and construction.

“America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White” starts at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, including a one-hour syndicated national broadcast from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. reaching more than 185 major cities across the country (check local TV listings).

The entire broadcast can be watched anywhere in Michigan, the U.S. and around the world livestreamed on Local 4+ and ClickOnDetroit.com.

Viewers who have Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV or Google TV, can download the Local 4+ app to stream “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White” on their TV.

And again, this year, viewers can vote for their favorite high school bands marching in the parade in the Battle of the Bands contest at ClickOnDetroit, as well as vote for the Best Choreopgraphy around a Float. “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White” is created and produced by The Parade Company.

Thanksgiving Morning Lineup: