Morning 4: Michigan State Police focus enforcement on speeding, distracted drivers on I-94 -- and more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan State Police focus on speeding, distracted drivers on I-94 during multi-state initiative

Michigan State Police are working with police in Indiana and Illinois to bring more focus to their enforcement on I-94 in an attempt to reduce the number of crashes.

Initiative “Eyes on 94″ is a coordinated attempt to “reduce commercial vehicle crashes and drive towards zero deaths along the I-94 freeway.” The initiative will run from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, 2022.

Read the report here.

Excuses vs. overcoming adversity: How Michigan football has taken over the Ohio State rivalry

The Michigan football team dominated Ohio State for the second year a row on Saturday, using a 28-3 second-half run to finish the season undefeated and advance to the Big Ten championship.

How did this happen again? Ohio State players and fans spent the past 365 days making excuses after last year’s 42-27 loss. It was a fluke. An aberration. An outlier in a rivalry that had otherwise been dominated by the Buckeyes for two decades.

Read more here.

Lawyers: Buffalo supermarket gunman plans to plead guilty

A white gunman who targeted a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood plans to plead guilty on Monday to killing 10 people and wounding three others, according to lawyers representing victims’ relatives.

Payton Gendron, 19, is scheduled to appear in Erie County Court for a hearing that was postponed for a week by a snowstorm.

See the report here.

Ex-Oxford school board members to speak about deadly high school shooting

Two former Oxford school board members are expected to speak about the deadly high school shooting on Monday.

Former Oxford school board President Tom Donnelly and treasurer Korey Bailey both resigned from the school board in September of this year.

They met with victims’ families on Sunday. They have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Monday and are expected to speak about the shooting.

Learn more here.