Body found in trunk after police chase to Detroit-Dearborn border ID’d as missing Tennessee woman

DETROIT – The body found in the trunk of a vehicle that crashed at the border of Detroit and Dearborn has been identified as a missing woman from Tennessee.

Michigan State Police have identified the woman found in the trunk, as well as the driver who was fatally shot after a chase and ended in a crash and a shooting on Sunday.

According to Michigan State Police and the Murfreesboro Police Department, the woman found in the trunk of the vehicle that crashed has been identified as Eleni Kassa, 31, who was reported missing to Murfreesboro police on Nov. 18.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, Tennessee.

Officials say that the autopsy results for Hardwick are consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding Kassa’s death have not yet been determined.

Detectives are still interviewing witnesses, including a passenger who was detained and taken to a hospital after the crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Eleni’s family and the community of Murfreesboro,” Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

Eleni Kassa

Kassa was first reported missing to Murfreesboro police by family members after she failed to pick up her daughter from school, officials say.

Murfreesboro police conducted a missing person’s investigation, which revealed a possible domestic incident between Kassa and her girlfriend, Hardwick.

Kassa’s cellphone and car were left at her apartment after an argument between the two.

Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division (CID) conducted a weeklong search for Kassa, which included two K-9 searches and interviews with family members and witnesses.

The license plate and vehicle information of Hardwick’s black Dodge Charger was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

Almost 10 days after the missing person’s report, the Dearborn police spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

After a police pursuit, a crash into a Detroit residence, and gunfire, Kassa and Hardwick were both found dead in the vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as information is received.