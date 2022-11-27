Human remains found in car after driver who fled Dearborn traffic stop killed in shootout with police

DEARBORN, Mich. – Human remains were found in the trunk of a vehicle in Dearborn after a chase ended in a deadly police shootout Sunday afternoon.

According to a Tweet from Michigan State Police (MSP), Dearborn Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle that was involved in a missing person investigation on Sunday around 2:05 p.m. near Normile Street and Tireman Avenue.

The officers lost the suspect vehicle after a pursuit.

A crash scene was located not far from where the officers lost sight of the vehicle.

Police say, as the officers approached the crashed vehicle there was an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect was found dead with a gunshot wound and detectives are working with medical examiners to determine the cause of death.

Officials say there were human remains found in the trunk of the vehicle. The remains have not been identified.

A passenger of the suspect vehicle was taken to a local hospital with injuries from the crash.

Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department Homicide Task Force will be assisting Dearborn Police Department in the investigation as officials say there may be ties to another out-of-state homicide investigation.

“As you can imagine this is a complicated scene and this investigation will take a considerable amount of on scene investigation,” MSP said in their tweet.

Coverage from the scene:

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated accordingly.