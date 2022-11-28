1 woman killed, another found dead after fleeing car crashes into home, sparks shooting in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police (MSP) provided an update regarding a situation near the Dearborn-Detroit border where human remains were found in the trunk of a vehicle after a chase ended in a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon.

Homicide Task Force members are continuing their investigation of a chase, crash, shooting and death situation that occurred in Detroit near Normile Street and Tireman Avenue on Sunday.

We’ve learned that the Dearborn Police Department first received word that a missing endangered vehicle that was reported out of Murfreesboro, Tennesee was spotted on Warren Avenue near Greenfield Road.

According to a tweet from MSP, officers observed the black 2020 Dodge SRT with Tennesee plates and caught up to it on Forrer Street near Warren Avenue, and stopped it on the right shoulder.

When officers approached the vehicle, the suspect fled.

Shortly after, the pursuit was terminated after the officers lost sight of the vehicle.

When police were eastbound on Tireman Avenue near Normile Street they saw the Dodge crash into a residence. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a gunshot was heard and police returned fire.

A 34-year-old woman was detained from the passenger seat and was taken to a local hospital with injuries from the crash.

The driver was identified as a 36-year-old woman who had one gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say police located a 31-year-old woman in the trunk of the vehicle who appeared to have trauma that was not a result of the crash. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

A 9 mm Glock pistol was recovered from the suspect vehicle and autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

Detectives are working with Murfreesboro detectives and are gathering further evidence, executing search warrants, and interviewing witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation and police will continue to update as new information develops.

