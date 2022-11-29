Monroe man seriously hurt after crashing motorcycle on I-75 overpass that’s closed for construction

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle on an I-75 overpass that’s currently closed for construction, police said.

The crash happened at 7:14 p.m. Monday (Nov. 28) on the Nadeau Road overpass in Frenchtown Township.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said a 59-year-old Monroe man was driving a black 1980 Suzuki motorcycle west on the overpass. The overpass is under construction and has multiple barricades and “road closed” signs on it, according to authorities.

Police said the man lost control, fell off his motorcycle, and landed in the westbound lane of Nadeau Road over the southbound I-75 exit ramp.

He was taken to Beaumont Trenton Hospital in critical condition.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials said. Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to have been factors.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7557, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.