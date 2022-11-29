46º

Local News

Morning 4: Man charged in high-speed chase in Macomb County that started in fast food drive-thru -- and more news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Nov. 29, 2022

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Oakland County man charged for leading high-speed chase that started in Chick-fil-A drive-thru

An Oakland County man who stole a shopping cart full of items from a Macomb County store on Black Friday has been charged for leading police on a high-speed chase that started in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru.

‘Who works for who?’: Ex-Oxford school board members speak on prevention policies, 3rd party review

A couple of ex-Oxford Community School board members gathered on Monday afternoon to speak about the prevention policies and third-party review involved with the investigation of the Oxford High School shooting.

Body found in trunk after police chase to Detroit-Dearborn border identified as missing Tennessee woman

The body found in the trunk of a vehicle that crashed at the border of Detroit and Dearborn has been identified as a missing woman from Tennessee.

Michigan State Police have identified the woman found in the trunk, as well as the driver who was fatally shot after a chase and ended in a crash and a shooting on Sunday.

Monroe man seriously hurt after crashing motorcycle on I-75 overpass that’s closed for construction

A Monroe man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle on an I-75 overpass that’s currently closed for construction, police said.

Weather: Windy Tuesday with nighttime rain before temps plunge in Metro Detroit this week

