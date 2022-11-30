All for Oxford Resiliency Center offers support to those impacted by high school shooting

Three months ago a healing center opened in Oakland County to help those impacted by the Oxford High School shooting.

OXFORD, Mich. – The All for Oxford Resiliency Center has opened its doors, its heart and its expertise to the people of Oxford, Michigan.

The doors have been open for around three months and the community has been trickling in to heal wounds from the mass shooting at Oxford High School that left four dead and seven injured on Nov. 30, 2021.

Next door, at GRIT Bootcamp, Gayle Bailey is the life of the workout party. She is a tennis coach at Oxford High School. In her quiet personal moments, she confides that sometimes it’s hard to function. Her son was in earshot of the shootings, one of her tennis students was injured -- she was traumatized and didn’t know it.

When the resiliency center opened its doors next door, she wandered over and has become one of its biggest cheerleaders. The bulk of the funding for the center comes from corporate partnerships, tax dollars and the Anti-Terrorism Emergency Assitance Program.

Other centers similar to the resiliency center are popping up across the nation. The Gun Violence Archive is a website that tracks mass shootings. A mass shooting is generally defined as three or more people injured or killed in a single event.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Oxford, Michigan, was added to the archive. Four people were killed, seven were injured and thousands in the community -- and beyond Oxford’s borders -- were traumatized.

The nonprofit Common Ground is the fiduciary and administrator of the All for Oxford Resiliency Center. The location is for people who go to school or work in the Oxford district or anyone who works or lives in the Oxford district.

The All for Oxford Resiliency Center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They can be reached at 248-653-5525.

You can click here to learn more about the All for Oxford Resiliency Center

Read: Complete coverage of the Oxford High School shooting