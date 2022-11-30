Man on the run after kidnapping 2-year-old daughter from her Detroit home, police say

Detroit police are asking for the public's help locating Najj Macon (left), who is accused of kidnapping his daughter Miyah Macon (right) from her Detroit home on Nov. 27, 2022. Photos provided Detroit Police Department.

DETROIT – Police are asking the public to help them locate a man who is accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old daughter from her Detroit home over the weekend.

Detroit police are looking for 35-year-old Najja Macon, who is accused of taking his daughter without permission after breaking into her home and wielding a knife.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, Macon reportedly broke into the child’s home on Dale Street, near Schoolcraft Road and the Telegraph Road Service Drive. The man “ran to an upstairs bedroom” and took 2-year-old Miyah Macon from the room, police said.

Najja Macon was reportedly holding a knife while inside the home. The child’s mother was in the dining room, police said.

The man is said to have taken off in a Ford Fusion with the Michigan license plate ESH3955.

Najj Macon is described as standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, and weighing 135 pounds. A photo of him can be seen above.

Miyah Macon was last seen wearing a cotton candy colored jacket, pink pants and pink shoes, police said. A photo of her can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

