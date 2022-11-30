Man on the run after kidnapping 2-year-old daughter from her Detroit home, police say

DETROIT – Police are asking the public to help them locate a man who is accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old daughter from her Detroit home over the weekend.
Detroit police are looking for 35-year-old Najja Macon, who is accused of taking his daughter without permission after breaking into her home and wielding a knife.
At about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, Macon reportedly broke into the child’s home on Dale Street, near Schoolcraft Road and the Telegraph Road Service Drive. The man “ran to an upstairs bedroom” and took 2-year-old Miyah Macon from the room, police said.
Najja Macon was reportedly holding a knife while inside the home. The child’s mother was in the dining room, police said.
The man is said to have taken off in a Ford Fusion with the Michigan license plate ESH3955.
Najj Macon is described as standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, and weighing 135 pounds. A photo of him can be seen above.
Miyah Macon was last seen wearing a cotton candy colored jacket, pink pants and pink shoes, police said. A photo of her can be seen above.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
