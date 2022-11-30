33º

Rare gold coin valued at nearly $2K dropped in Salvation Army’s red kettle for 10th year in a row

Coin left at kettle outside Kroger in St. Clair Shores

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

1980 South African gold Krugerrand left in Red Kettle in Macomb County. (Salvation Army of Metro Detroit)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Once a year for a decade someone has left a rare 1980 South African gold Krugerrand in the Salvation Army’s red kettle.

This year’s coin is estimated to be worth $1,765. The donation brings the Salvation Army closer to reaching its 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign fundraising goal of $8.2 million.

Money raised helps the Salvation Army provide:

  • More than 2.1 million meals
  • More than 405,000 nights of shelter
  • Nearly 88,000 Christmas toys and gifts for children and seniors
  • Resolution of nearly 1,800 legal issues through the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic

Previous coverage:

