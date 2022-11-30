Rare gold coin valued at nearly $2K dropped in Salvation Army’s red kettle for 10th year in a row

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Once a year for a decade someone has left a rare 1980 South African gold Krugerrand in the Salvation Army’s red kettle.
This year’s coin is estimated to be worth $1,765. The donation brings the Salvation Army closer to reaching its 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign fundraising goal of $8.2 million.
Money raised helps the Salvation Army provide:
- More than 2.1 million meals
- More than 405,000 nights of shelter
- Nearly 88,000 Christmas toys and gifts for children and seniors
- Resolution of nearly 1,800 legal issues through the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic
Previous coverage: