Rare Krugerrand placed in St. Clair Shores Salvation Army Kettle for 8th year in a row

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – It happens every year, at the same time, same location.

A Secret Santa for the Salvation Army didn’t let the pandemic get in its way.

READ: Mystery person drops coin worth $1,300 into Metro Detroit Salvation Army kettle

For the eighth year in a row, someone dropped off a South African Gold Krugerrand into a Red Kettle at the Kroger store near 9 Mile Road and Jefferson Avenue in St. Clair Shores. It’s worth more than $2,000.

Watch the video above for the full report

Celebrities coming together to help charities in Detroit

This Thursday December 10, Mitch Albom is encouraging you to give a gift back to the Detroit community by donating to the SAY Detroit Radiothon.

The fundraiser gathers money for charities across Metro Detroit, and is more important than ever during the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Click here to read more.