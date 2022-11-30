Semi truck crash in Oakland County sends coiled steel onto highway during rush hour

The scene of a Nov. 30, 2022, crash on I-696 in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A semi truck crash in Oakland County sent coiled steel rolling onto a highway during the morning rush hour.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 30) on eastbound I-696 near Telegraph Road in Southfield.

A semi truck crashed into the median wall, causing coiled steel to roll onto the westbound lanes, Michigan State Police said.

All three westbound lanes were blocked by steel coil rolls, so troopers closed the freeway and routed traffic onto Telegraph Road. The left two lanes of eastbound traffic were also blocked by the crash, officials said.

Lanes were closed for hours due to the cleanup effort, and drivers were asked to avoid I-696 in Southfield during the morning rush hour.

Nobody was injured during the crash, troopers said.