Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: 5K in the dark on Nov. 30, 2022

DETROIT – Strong winds moving through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are causing some power outages in the region.

Several Southeast Michigan counties are under a wind advisory until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

As of 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, more than 5,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan -- that’s about .3% of all DTE customers.

You can see DTE’s outage map right here.

We’ll update this article with outage information, should more outages occur.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm