Local News

Detroit police, firefighters seek person of interest linked to suspected arson case

Man poured accelerant on building to set it on fire

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROITDetroit police and the fire department are seeking a person of interest linked to a suspected arson case.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Nov. 22) at 8:20 p.m. in the 10400 block of Shoemaker Street behind the Wonder Supermarket, where the alleged suspect set the a dumpster on fire.

The man then walked up to the store, poured an accelerant on the building, and attempted to set it on fire but failed.

The alleged suspect is a 55-60-year-old man, approximately 6′0″, with a medium build, wearing a black hat, green coat, and blue pants.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Video of alleged suspect can be seen below.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

