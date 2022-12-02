Detroit police, firefighters seek person of interest linked to suspected arson case

Detroit police and the fire department are seeking a person of interest linked to a suspected arson case.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Nov. 22) at 8:20 p.m. in the 10400 block of Shoemaker Street behind the Wonder Supermarket, where the alleged suspect set the a dumpster on fire.

The man then walked up to the store, poured an accelerant on the building, and attempted to set it on fire but failed.

The alleged suspect is a 55-60-year-old man, approximately 6′0″, with a medium build, wearing a black hat, green coat, and blue pants.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Video of alleged suspect can be seen below.