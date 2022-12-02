Detroit police seek suspects linked to non-fatal shooting of 19-year-old female on city’s east side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a fatal shooting on the city’s west side.

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two suspects linked to a non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old female on the city’s east side.

The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 18) at 3 p.m. in the 18100 block of Cornwall Street in Detroit, where the 19-year-old victim and a 25-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle. The two alleged male suspects approached and fired shots, striking the female.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

The suspects can be seen below:

