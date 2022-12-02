Videos: Suspected meteor lights up sky in Michigan and beyond Thursday night

Footage of suspected meteor on Dec. 1, 2022, from Stephen Martin shared with the American Meteor Society. Video taken in Wadsworth, Ohio.

BERKLEY, Mich. – Some people across the country were lucky enough to capture footage of a suspected fireball as it streaked across the sky on Thursday night.

The suspected meteor was spotted by many in Southeast Michigan. Local 4 received a few emails and phonecalls from viewers who said they saw it themselves.

According to the American Meteor Society, reports of sightings go as far south as South Carolina and as far north as Pinconning, Michigan. People between Pennsylvania and Indiana have reported sightings.

There have been 693 sightings reported to the AMS and most of the sightings occurred between 7 and 8 p.m.

Videos submitted to the American Meteor Society

Video captured in Berkley, Michigan by Al Holland K8ALH:

Video captured in Chardon, Ohio by Bill Ericson:

Video captured in Wadsworth, Ohio by Stephen Martin:

Video captured in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania by Jared Rackley:

You can view two more videos by clicking the links below: