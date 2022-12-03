40º

Morning 4: Danielle Stislicki disappeared 6 years ago: Latest on her murder case -- and other news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Dec. 3, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

It’s been 6 years since Danielle Stislicki was last seen: The latest on her case

Six years ago, Danielle Stislicki walked out of her Southfield, Michigan, office never to be seen again.

Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP

The Republicans who lost their races for Michigan’s top three statewide offices after promoting falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election are not planning to go quietly.

Michigan Lottery: Dearborn woman wins $1M Powerball prize

An 80-year-old from Dearborn is $1 million richer after matching five white balls in a Powerball drawing.

Carolyn Geiss of Dearborn matched five white balls in the Oct. 26 Powerball drawing to win a $1 million prize, according to Michigan Lottery.

5 people hospitalized after crash on Detroit’s west side

Five people including a 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital after two pickup trucks collided in a violent crash on Detroit’s west side.

Weather: Wind advisory issued for many counties across Metro Detroit -- What to know

