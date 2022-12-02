5 people hospitalized after violent crash on Detroit’s west side

Five people were rushed to the hospital after a violent crash involving two pickup trucks on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred near Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street just north of Ford Road and west of Southfield Freeway, where both trucks crashed into a power pole, causing the power lines to come down.

The incident occurred near Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street just north of Ford Road and west of Southfield Freeway, where both trucks crashed into a power pole, causing the power lines to come down.

Detroit police, the fire department, and DTE Energy are all responding at the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, and police have not released any information on injuries.