DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teen.

Jalen Duncan left his Southfield residence voluntarily sometime overnight between Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

He was last seen wearing a red Nike jogging suit.

Jalen Duncan Details Age 16 Height 6′1″ Hair Black Weight 140 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jalen Duncan should call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

