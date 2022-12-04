33º

Detroit police searching for missing 68-year-old man

Ramon Chaney last seen on Dec. 2

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Ramon Chaney, 68 (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit man.

Ramon Chaney left his residence on the 18900 block of Warrington Drive on Friday, Dec. 2, at approximately 5:50 p.m. and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, white shirt and blue jeans.

Ramon ChaneyDetails
Age68
Height6′0″
HairGray with gray beard
Weight230 pounds

According to his caregiver, Chaney suffers from Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

