Metro Detroit foundation announces $1.36M for local recreational groups

DETROIT – The William Davidson Foundation announced a pair of grants for local recreational groups at Sunday’s Pistons game.

The Metro Detroit foundation, founded by the former Detroit Pistons owner, William Davidson, announced a pair of grants totaling $1.36 million in honor of their late founder’s 100th birthday at the Pistons-Grizzlies game on Sunday.

“Mr. Davidson was passionate about many things, including the city of Detroit, sports and fitness, and of course, the Pistons,” said Darin McKeever, president and CEO of the William Davidson Foundation. “It is such an honor and privilege to recognize our founder on his centennial birthday and do so alongside the Detroit Pistons, the NBA, and in collaboration with tremendous organizations like the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, and some of the area’s top youth fitness non-profits.”

One grant will go to support Project Play’s local youth sports leagues, fitness programs and tournaments.

18 Detroit sports and fitness youth organizations are supported by Project Play including Detroit PAL, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Soar Detroit, and more.

The other grant will go to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy for a weekend of events. The events include a 3v3 basketball tournament, a concert with Detroit-based artists and a walk along the Detroit Riverwalk.

The grants were announced during halftime of the Piston’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The William Davidson Foundation was founded in 2006 by the late Pistons, Shock and Tampa Bay Lighting owner. It supports charitable giving in the area and Jewish community programs.

For more information on the William Davidson Foundation visit their website by clicking here.