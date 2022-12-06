Free ice skating will be offered at Winter Blast Royal Oak when it returns in February: What to know

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort will return next year.

The event is scheduled to take place in Downtown Royal Oak from Feb. 3 through Feb. 5 and admission is free.

Organizers said there will be a new layout and a number of returning outdoor seasonal activities. Last year’s inaugural event brought nearly 80,000 people to Downtown Royal Oak.

“After a successful event earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring back Winter Blast, which is known for seasonal offerings that bring so much joy to city residents and families from all over Metro Detroit,” said Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment & sales, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. “The addition of the premier ice rink in 2023 offers visitors another reason to come to the festival and then stay to enjoy Royal Oak’s mix of diverse dining and retail shops that are all within walking distance.”

Free ice skating, more offered during event

Those who attend Winter Blast Royal Oak will be able to ice skate for free at The Rink at Royal Oak, a new outdoor ice rink presented by M3 Investment Services.

The ice rink has room for 250 skaters at a time and usually costs $10 for admission, but will be free during the event. Visitors can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $5.

Mt. Brighton Ski Resort will offer a learn to ski and snowboard experience. They’ll offer opportunities for people to be fitted for ski or snowboard gear and then go down a beginner-level slope.

Additional attractions include a snow slide, zip line, ice garden, ice carving demonstrations, food trucks and a family zone with kids stage, will be offered, as well as a live music showcase of metro Detroit’s most talented up-and-coming and longtime favorite musical acts.

There will be warming zones inside heated tents and roasting stations throughout the festival area. Winter Blast Royal Oak’s complete lineup of activities and entertainment will be announced early in the new year.

Admission and parking

Winter Blast events will surround The Rink at Royal Oak at Centennial Commons located between Main and Troy streets and 11 Mile Road and 3rd Street.

Royal Oak parking will operate as it normally does. The parking structures will offer two hours of free parking and will cost 75 cents per hour after that.

Admission to Winter Blast Royal Oak is free and open to the public. The hours are listed below:

Feb. 3, 2023: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Feb. 4, 2023: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Feb. 5, 2023: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is the presenting sponsor. The event is also sponsored by the City of Royal Oak, DTE Energy, Faygo, Henry Ford Health, House of Dank, DTE Energy, Huntington Bank, M3 Investment Services, Maker’s Mark, Mt. Brighton Ski Resort, Royal Oak DDA and US Park.

