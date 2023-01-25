Winter Blast Royal Oak postponed due to predicted frigid temperatures: What to know

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Winter Blast Royal Oak is getting pushed back two weeks due to expected frigid temperatures.

The event was scheduled for Feb. 3 through Feb. 5, 2023, but predicted frigid temperatures caused organizers to postpone. Winter Blast Royal Oak will now be held from Feb. 17 through Feb. 19, 2023.

Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort will feature winter-themed activities, family activities, a local music showcase and more. All of the festivities surround The Rink at Royal Oak at Centennial Commons located between Main and Troy streets and 11 Mile Road and 3rd Street.

“Winter Blast is a much-anticipated event that offers an abundance of seasonal, outdoor experiences courtesy of so many entities -- from the downtown small businesses to musicians to food truck operators and more -- it’s a big investment for everyone involved,” said Jon Witz, Winter Blast Royal Oak event producer. “Our goal is to deliver an event that is as successful and safe as possible, and if we have the opportunity to move away from a weekend that could deliver bitter cold temps, we want to make that move. The same level of programming and entertainment will remain in place for the new weekend.”

Free ice skating, more offered during event

Those who attend Winter Blast Royal Oak will be able to ice skate for free at The Rink at Royal Oak, a new outdoor ice rink presented by M3 Investment Services.

The ice rink has room for 250 skaters at a time and usually costs $10 for admission, but will be free during the event. Visitors can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $5.

Mt. Brighton Ski Resort will offer a learn to ski and snowboard experience. They’ll offer opportunities for people to be fitted for ski or snowboard gear and then go down a beginner-level slope.

Additional attractions include a snow slide, zip line, ice garden, ice carving demonstrations, food trucks and a family zone with kids stage, will be offered, as well as a live music showcase of metro Detroit’s most talented up-and-coming and longtime favorite musical acts.

There will be warming zones inside heated tents and roasting stations throughout the festival area. Winter Blast Royal Oak’s complete lineup of activities and entertainment will be announced early in the new year.

Admission and parking

Winter Blast events will surround The Rink at Royal Oak at Centennial Commons located between Main and Troy streets and 11 Mile Road and 3rd Street.

Royal Oak parking will operate as it normally does. The parking structures will offer two hours of free parking and will cost 75 cents per hour after that.

Admission to Winter Blast Royal Oak is free and open to the public. The hours are listed below: