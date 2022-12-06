Neighbors in Warren subdivision express anger as multiple cars were broken into on Sunday

Cars in Warren were targeted over the weekend leaving several ransacked after being broken into.

WARREN, Mich. – A neighborhood in Warren had six people waking up early on Sunday and found that somebody had broken into their vehicles.

The neighbors that were victims of the theft was in two areas, on both side of Mound Roud off of Arden Avenue.

Some neighbors expressed to Local 4 that the area is a quiet subdivision, and finding out that a handful of houses were targeted was nerve-wracking.

While some of the houses had Ring doorbell cameras, none of the neighbors say they had video of the person, as it seems as if the person was going through the passenger side doors of these cars.

